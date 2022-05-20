Wests Tigers v Bulldogs: Naden set for club debut; Addo-Carr to miss

Despite the upheaval the Bulldogs must find a way to turn their form around under interim coach Mick Potter and climb off the bottom of the ladder, while the Tigers are equally desperate after three straight losses.

Sitting 15th and 16th with two wins apiece, both sides head into the Friday night clash under extreme pressure and looking to recapture the buzz that carried them to memorable wins in recent weeks - the Tigers over Parramatta and Souths in round six and seven, and the Dogs over the Roosters in round eight.

The Bulldogs are averaging less than 10 points per game and have struggled for any kind of fluency in attack even with star recruits Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton roaming out wide.

The Tigers' output is only slightly better at 12.6 points per game and huge expectation will fall on the shoulders of Jackson Hastings to try and get things rolling.

With storylines aplenty for this round, the surprise signing of Brent Naden might just top them all. Naden, who was expected to line up for the Bulldogs this week, has been signed — effective immediately — by the Tigers, and wil make his club debut against his former side.

The Rundown

Team news

Wests Tigers: Coach Michael Maguire has confirmed that new arrival Brent Naden will play against his former club despite remaining in the reserves for now. His inclusion will most likely push Tyrone Peachey back to the bench. Luke Garner will start in the back row after an impressive run of form in the centres, with Kelma Tuilagi dropping back to the interchange.

Bulldogs: A few changes for the visitors starting with star winger Josh Addo-Carr ruled out with the flu. Young gun Jacob Kiraz will start on the wing. Jackson Topine and Bailey Biondi-Odo have dropped out of the side, replaced by Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Zach Docker-Clay on the interchange. Max King starts at lock with Josh Jackson moving to the edge.

Key match-up

Jackson Hastings v Kyle Flanagan: The Tigers have been a different team since Hastings moved to halfback with the 26-year-old racking up three try assists, six forced dropouts and 12 tackle breaks in five games in the No.7. Hastings' composure will be pivotal if the Tigers are to return to the winner's circle in front of the Leichhardt faithful. Flanagan's six games at halfback have produced just two forced dropouts and three try assists as Canterbury's last-tackle options continue to be a major issue.

Stat Attack

The Tigers (22) and Bulldogs (18) have scored just 40 tries between them in 2022. Their combined tally is less than that what the Storm (60), Panthers (48), Eels (43) and Cowboys (43) have racked up on their own and equal with the Roosters (40), Rabbitohs (40) and Sharks (40).

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story