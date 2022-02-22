Wests Tigers name five-man leadership group for 2022

Wests Tigers are pleased to announce a five-man leadership group that will consist of James Tamou, Adam Doueihi, Luke Brooks, Tyrone Peachey and Ken Maumalo.

The five players, who were appointed to the leadership group by their teammates, will share the captaincy duties throughout the 2022 NRL season.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe congratulated the group on their appointment.

“On behalf of everyone at Wests Tigers I would like to congratulate the five players on their appointment to the club’s leadership group ahead of the 2022 season,” Pascoe said.

“It’s great to have a group that consist of players in different stages of their careers, and I look forward to working closely with this group over the coming year.”

James Tamou

Having captained Wests Tigers in 2021, James Tamou will remain in the leadership this season as the most experienced player in the squad.

With 286 NRL games, 14 State of Origin matches and six Tests to his name, Tamou will enter his 14th season in the top grade this year.

Adam Doueihi

A Balmain local junior, Adam Doueihi returned home to Wests Tigers ahead of the 2020 season — signing a four-year contract that will contract him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Capable of playing multiple positions, Doueihi gained international experience as a teenager with Lebanon at the 2017 World Cup and was one of the leading players throughout the 2021 season.

Luke Brooks

A local junior of Wests Tigers, Luke Brooks made his first-grade debut as an 18-year-old and became the first Wests Tigers player to win the Dally M Rookie of the Year Award.

The Holy Cross Rhinos junior has won the Kelly-Barnes Award on three occasions (2018, 2019, 2021) and claimed the Dally M Halfback of the Year Award in 2018.

Tyrone Peachey

A versatile representative player, Tyrone Peachey joined the club ahead of the 2022 season, and has made an immediate impact, being named in the club’s leadership group.

The 30-year-old joins the club with a wealth of experience, having played 179 NRL games, five matches for the Indigenous All Stars and three Origins for New South Wales.

Ken Maumalo

Representative winger Ken Maumalo will join the club’s leadership team after joining Wests Tigers last season.

The flying winger has played 116 NRL games across seven seasons, as well as playing four Tests for Samoa and nine matches for New Zealand.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story