West swat Flies in Rd 3

In Sunday’s matches, 'A' grade, Dobo Warriors bt Tarangau 18-10 and in the main game, Gulf West 16, beat Hohola Flies 4.

In the Womens’ matches, Tarangau smashed last weekend's big winner Dobo Warriors 30-0, while Gulf West won on forfeit over Hohola Flies.

In Under 20, Dobo Warriors 12 def. Tarangau 8, Gulf West 18 def. Hohola Flies 16, and Defence 10 def. Butterflies 8.



Saturday match results saw U/20 Hawks def. Magani 10-6, Kone Storms and Kone Tigers drew 4-4.

In the Womens’ matches, Hawks forfeited over Magani, Kone Storms and Kone Tigers DFF, and Butterflies forfeited over Defence.

And in the 3 Senior Mens, Hawks beat Magani 12-8, Kone Tigers beat Kone Storms 18-10, and Butterflies held off Defence 6-nil.

Results from the Friday games - U/20 Royals def. Paga Panthers 8-2.

In the Womens’, Paga Panthers #7 Bertina John broke a 4-4 deadlock with a snap drop-goal with 3 minutes left to give Paga Panthers the win over Royals 5-4.

And in senior matches, Royals def. Paga Panthers 20-6 in a dominant performance.