Warriors v Raiders: Asi starts in new colours; Whitehead ruled out

After Canberra spent the entire second half inside their own territory in Sunday's 36-6 loss to Penrith it was hard to imagine any team doing it tougher than that but the Warriors found a way on Monday in Melbourne.

The Storm's ruthless 10-try second half left commentators grasping for superlatives and left Nathan Brown's men with a horror injury toll and only five days to pick themselves up ahead of a clash with a desperate Raiders outfit.

Brown and his opposite number Ricky Stuart face a massive task to get their teams back on track after their confidence took a hammering in ANZAC round.

The Rundown

Team news

Warriors: A number of changes after the heavy loss to Melbourne with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (concussion), Josh Curran (knee), Aaron Pene (suspension) and Edward Kosi (omitted) all out of the side. The new faces are Rocco Berry and Viliami Vailea on the wings and Jack Murchie and Eliesa Katoa on the bench, while Bayley Sironen moves into the starting side.

Ben Murdoch-Masila has been sidelined since round four with a knee injury and is listed among the reserves. Coach Nathan Brown gave a strong indication on Wednesday that he will come into the 17.

Daejarn Asi, who has made a mid-season switch from the Cowboys, will start his first game for the Warriors — coming into the halves in place of Chanel Harris-Tavita, who ruptured his testicle in last week's loss to Melbourne.

Raiders: Elliott Whitehead's return from a facial laceration will have to wait another week, with the captain ruled out of the side. Adam Elliott will instead start in the back row with Harry Rushton returning to the bench after last week's debut.

Key match-up

Addin Fonua-Blake v Josh Papalii: The battle for supremacy in the middle will go a long way to deciding the winner in Redcliffe and these two warriors know exactly what is required to lay the platform. AFB is averaging 152 metres per game and has come up with 18 tackle breaks while Papalii has churned out 115 metres per game and busted 16 tackles. The showdown between two of the NRL's most respected big men will be a highlight of this battle for redemption.

Stat attack

The last three clashes between these sides have produced a total of 149 points so expect another free-flowing encounter on a fast track at Moreton Daily Stadium. In round three last year they produced a classic shootout in Canberra with the Warriors clinging on to win 34-31 before the Raiders reversed the result 28-16 in Mackay in round 24.

