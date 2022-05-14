Warriors v Rabbitohs: Aitken, Egan ruled out; Rabbitohs lose skipper

Both sides are 4-5 after nine rounds and desperately searching for consistency, particularly the Rabbitohs, who have already lost more games than they did in the entire 2021 season when they charged all the way to the grand final.

Life without premiership winning halfback Adam Reynolds was never going to be easy and the adjustment has been made that much tougher by Latrell Mitchell's injury.

The Warriors have had injury dramas of their own and have been forced to shuffle their spine on several occasions as they look for the right mix to carry them back to the finals for the fist time in four years.

The Rundown

Team news

Warriors: A huge in for the Warriors with skipper Tohu Harris set to make his long awaited return from a knee reconstruction. Harris has not played since rupturing his ACL in round 18 last year but his inclusion is offset by the cost of Euan Aitken, who is out with concussion, and Wayde Egan (calf).

The duo's late withdrawal sees Jack Murchie starts in the back row, Aaron Pene move to lock and Jazz Tevaga shift to hooker. Eliesa Katoa joins new recruit Freddy Lussick as the new faces on the bench.

Rabbitohs: Cody Walker will captain the side in the absence of Cameron Murray, who was sent for scans on neck and shoulder injuries on Tuesday. Jacob Host returns from a shoulder injury in the second row and Jai Arrow goes back to lock to cover for Murray.

Prop Thomas Burgess returns after he was a late withdrawal from the Broncos game with a back injury so Davvy Moale goes to the bench. Jaxson Paulo has been promoted to the starting side at centre after coming off the bench last week. Isaiah Tass is out.

New recruit Kodi Nikorima comes straight into the 17 on the bench and will line up against the club he parted ways with this week.

There were no further changes when the squad was cut to 19 on Friday.

Key match-up

Jazz Tevaga v Damien Cook: The late withdrawal of Wayde Egan sees the combative Tevaga pitched into the hooking role and he'll add plenty of aggression in defence. Tevaga and Cook are both fierce competitors who are always up for the fight and will leave nothing in the tank. Cook is due for a big one with Origin looming and he'll run riot through the middle if the Warriors allow him any freedom.

Stat attack

The Warriors are ranked 13th in the NRL for line breaks with 29 in nine games while the Rabbitohs rank fifth with 42 line breaks. Alex Johnston leads the way for the Bunnies with eight line breaks to go with 30 tackle breaks and six ttries.

