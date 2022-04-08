Warriors v Cowboys: Fonua-Blake in doubt; Drinkwater replaces Hammer

Nathan Brown's men conceded just two tries in round three and one in round four and it's that sort of defensive focus they will need to call on to subdue the likes of Val Holmes, Tom Dearden and Jason Taumalolo.

Their attack looked more threatening with Shaun Johnson back in the No.7 and Chanel Harris-Tavita finding his feet at five-eighth.

The Cowboys were outclassed by the Roosters in Townsville but still sit fifth on the ladder with a 2-2 record and a solid points differential.

The Rundown

Team news

Warriors: Addin Fonua-Blake drops to the reserves list due to an injury concern with Bunty Afoa starting at prop. Bayley Sironen starts on an edge, Josh Curran is named at lock and Jazz Tevaga is out suspended along with Ben Murdoch-Masila (leg). Aaron Pene and Jack Murchie are the new names on the interchange. There were no changes in the 24 hour squad update, with Fonua-Blake remaining as one of the two reserves.

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater replaces the injured Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown starts in the middle with Reuben Cotter reverting to the interchange. There were no changes in the 24 hour squad update.

Key match-up

Shaun Johnson v Chad Townsend: The two veterans should know each other's game inside out having played together at the Warriors and Sharks earlier in their careers. Johnson laid on the Warriors' opening try against Brisbane and kicked solidly all day in his first game back from a pectoral injury while Townsend will call on all his experience to turn things around after a disappointing night in Townsville.

Stat attack

The Cowboys had just 45 per cent of possession against the Roosters and were forced to make 66 more tackles than their opponents.

