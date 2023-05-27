Warriors v Broncos: Metcalf set to debut; Five out on Origin duty

Despite defending bravely in a 15-4 loss to premiers Penrith last week, Brisbane lacked direction in attack without injured No.7 Adam Reynolds.

The bye last week was timely for the Warriors given their extensive injury toll, while a 24-12 win over the Bulldogs in Round 11, which snapped a three-game losing streak, will have ensured spirits were high heading into their time off.

This will be the first time either side has played at McLean Park in Napier, with the 2015 clash between Melbourne and St George Illawarra being the only previous NRL game at the venue.

The Broncos and Warriors have played each other just once each year for the past three seasons, with the latter winning two of those contests.

Team News

Warriors: Will take the field 1-17, with Luke Metcalf making his club debut. Jackson Ford is back to start in the second row after missing Round 11 with a head knock, while hooker Wayde Egan (calf) is out and replaced by Freddy Lussick.

Broncos: No late changes, with halfback Adam Reynolds returning from injury to boost his side who are without Origin stars Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Thomas Flegler and Pat Carrigan. Tristan Sailor starts at fullback and Deine Mariner gets a run on the wing. Keenan Palasia and Corey Jensen are the new starting props, with Kobe Hetherington moving into the starting side at lock. The new faces on the bench are Xavier Willison and Brendan Piakura.

