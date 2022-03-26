Warriors break duck with tense win over Tigers

Both sides were desperate to kick-start their season after consecutive losses and it was the Warriors who held their nerve in a tryless second half.

The Tigers made a promising start when skipper James Tamou left Josh Curran in his wake and carried Reece Walsh over the line with him to give the home side a 6-0 lead.

Six minutes later the Warriors opened their account when a Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb was spilt by David Nofoaluma and Euan Aitken pounced to score.

The Tigers' problems under the high ball continued in the 26th minute when Daine Laurie leapt high and came up with thin air, allowing Adam Pompey to take the ball on the full and grab the Warriors' second try to make it 12-6.

A penalty goal to Reece Walsh extended the lead to 14-6 before Nofoaluma and Laurie took a measure of revenge in the shadows of half-time.

Tigers five-eighth Jock Madden launched bomb and Nofoaluma knocked the ball back to Laurie who dished off to Zane Musgrove for a four-pointer and the half-time score was 14-12.

An offside penalty against Laurie close to the tryline gave Walsh the chance to knock over his second penalty goal and the Warriors led 16-12.

Laurie then had a chance to draw the Tigers level when he chased a clever Luke Brooks grubbered and gathered the ball but lost it as he attempted to ground the ball.

With 11 minutes to go the Warriors were reduced to 12 men when Marcelo Montoya was sin binned for holding Madden down too long but some poor handling by the Tigers saw them squander any chance they had of snatching a win.

Centre Oliver Gildart's wild flick pass to try and find Starford To'a in the final minute summed up another tough night for the Tigers, who have slumped to their first 0-3 start to a season since 2007.

