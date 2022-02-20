Warriors’ shock solution to Walsh dilemma, Smith shines in new role: 3 Big Hits

The Storm burst out of the blocks with back-to-back tries to star recruit Xavier Coates and new lock Brandon Smith to lead 12-0.

However a double to Marcelo Montoya got the Warriors back into the contest before a try to Reece Walsh off the bench gave the Warriors a 14-12 halftime lead.

After the break Dean Ieremia got the Storm back in the lead when he glided over in the corner.

However three tries in the last 10 minutes to Garrett Smith, Junior Ratuva and Matt Lodge saw the Warriors come-from-behind to record a convincing win in the end.

Here are the key takeaways from the match.

WARRIORS LEFT-FIELD SOLUTION TO WALSH DILEMMA

The Warriors made the shock call to play Chanel Harris-Tavita at fullback against the Storm in a bid to fill the void left by Reece Walsh’s suspension.

Walsh won’t play in the opening two rounds due to a suspension carried over from last year and Warriors coach Nathan Brown revealed his thinking behind the switch, which also enabled Ash Taylor to get a shot in the halves.

“With Reece being suspended early in the year, we are going to have a bit of a shot at Chanel at fullback in the trials and see how that works out, so that will take care of one of them,” Brown said.

“It’s an interesting thing (selecting the halves). We don’t have anyone favoured over anyone else.

“We will see how the form goes in the trials and to be honest with you, we are very confident Shaun (Johnson) will bring a lot to the table, so probably the one that gets his defence right, his kicking game right, will be the one we want to lean towards I’d imagine.

“Today and next week will tell a tale if Chanel can enjoy playing fullback and holds his gloves up there.” Harris-Tavita was impressive early producing 46 run metres, a linebreak and a try assist in a solid display at the back, before he shifted to the halves when Walsh came on the field.

However Walsh showed his class when he came on running for 60 metres to go with two linebreak assists, a try assist and a try in a match winning display.

“He is a class above everyone else on the field,” Smith said.

The Storm can’t get Walsh back on the field soon enough and they will be hoping the rumours about his desire to return home to Queensland are not true because he is an exceptional talent the club can build their future around.

Nathan Brown also revealed he has been impressed by Ash Taylor in the pre-season and is excited to see him enjoying his football again after a couple of tough seasons at the Titans.

“From what I understand, he didn’t enjoy the last few years of his footy career,” Brown said.

“I don’t think he enjoyed being on the amount of money he was and being the face of the club.

“He is one of those young boys that enjoys the game of footy so first and foremost I suppose was seeing him at training happy, something that probably hasn’t happened for Ash for a while.

“As a player, he is looking forward to not reading how much money he is on.”

SMITH SHINES IN NEW ROLE

Brandon Smith is set to fill the void left by the departure of Dale Finucane in the No.13 jersey for the Storm in 2022 and the early signs were good for Melbourne despite their loss.

Smith had 83 run metres, six tackle busts, a linebreak and 18 tackles without a miss against the Warriors and scored the Storm’s second try with a brilliant run one off the ruck.

“I think this is where his future lies at the Storm with that No.13 on his back,” Shane Flanagan said on Fox League.

“Obviously they have lost a few players this year the Melbourne Storm, especially Dale Finucane to the Sharks who wore that No.13 for a long period of time.

“But Smith is so powerful. He is built low to the ground. He is strong and he is fast.

“We knew how good he was coming out of dummyhalf, but for him to be able to do this role as well. He is a bit like Victor Radley and those type of players. He is able to carry and pass, but his running game is so dangerous.”

Craig Bellamy also mentioned pre-game that he could use Cameron Munster at fullback when he returns from suspension with Ryan Papenhuyzen potentially to miss the start of the season through injury.

Munster spent time at fullback against the Warriors and could find himself in the No.1 jersey when he returns in Round 2.

COATES GETS STORM CAREER OFF TO DREAM START

Benji Marshall believes Xavier Coates could end up being the buy of the year after he scored on debut with his first touch for the Storm.

“He potentially could be the signing of the season,” Marshall said.

The Storm lost plenty of firepower with Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr leaving in back-to-back seasons and Coates could be the man to fill that try-scoring void.

Coates was impressive in his first outing in purple running for 53 metres to go with two tackle busts, a linebreak, four tackles without a miss and a try in an eye-catching display in the first half against the Warriors.

Warren Smith and Shane Flanagan believe Coates will relish the chance to work with AFL stars down in Melbourne, which will improve his already excellent aerial skills.

“First touch with the Melbourne Storm and he is a try-scorer to boot,” Smith said.

“That’s how you begin the move south from the Broncos to Melbourne for 2022.

“It will be fascinating to see how his career progresses under the coaching of Craig Bellamy in the Storm system.

“They have always had access to the AFL teams in Melbourne and the kicking and catching prowess that they bring.

“We have seen that over the years with Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater.”

“He is a sharp mover and he just beats his man on the outside and comes back in,” Flanagan said of Coates’ try.

“What a way to start you career at the Melbourne Storm. A try with your first touch.

“I’m sure he has had some AFL connections down there doing some work under the high ball.

“It was probably one of his strengths anyway and if he gets any better he will be a target out on that left wing for Munster and Hughes all season.”

