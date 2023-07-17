Wanderers a long shot for finals

Brothers and Defense are certain for the finals but University Piggies and Harlequins will have to fight hard in the final round of the competition this weekend to lock in their spots.

The Wanderers 23 to 20 win against MMB Marlins on Saturday has put the team in a position to give a final crack on the finals bet.

The 20 points draw between the University Piggies and Harlequins have opened the door for the Wanderers to test its muscles for the last time.

The Wanderers will be hoping to work some wonders to make things fall in their favour. They should be banking their faith on match results of the top four teams; for either of them to lose a match to open up the gap.

After the hard fought victory over MBB Marlins; Wanderers Captain Foster Maso said, the team will have to keep the same energy from this match onto the next match if they are any chance of making the finals.

Maso added that his side should not worry about other teams’ performance and result, instead, concentrate on its own game. The players will have to give their best and win the match next weekend if they are to make the finals.

For the Wanderers, it is not over until it is over.

Brother and Defense look certain to lock in their sports for the finals. The remaining two spots are up for grab although Piggies and Harlequins are a step closure to securing the spots.

Pepsi Capital Rugby Union Competition heads into final round of the competition this weekend at the Bava Park, Port Moresby.