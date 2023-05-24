Wallabies visit to Port Moresby

CRU President, Kori Chan said the visit by Genia who represented the Wallabies on 110 occasions and Matt Giteau , 103 caps will conduct coaching clinics for selected men and women players as well as coaches and officials tomorrow.

They will be joined by Aiden Toua who now resides in Port Moresby.

“A coaching clinic with selected players both men and women from the 10 clubs affiliated to Pepsi CRU will be held today from 6pm to 7.30pm under lights at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium at Konedobu,” Chan said.

He said on Thursday, Genia and Giteau will visit sponsors Pacific Industries at 6 Mile, Moni Plus headquarters in Gordons to meet staff and a public meet with shoppers for autographs, selfies etc at the Central Waigani Stop N Shop supermarket between 1 and 2pm.

Chan said CRU was grateful to have the two Wallabies legends in Port Moresby to share their knowledge and expertise in the game with our players and coaches.

“We thank Will and Matt for making time available to come to Port Moresby to support our vision in raising the level of the competition,” the President said.

“Three weeks ago we had Paddy Ryan and Aiden Toua run similar clinics and what the players and coaches got out of this has been evident in their games over the past two rounds.”