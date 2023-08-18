Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper left out of Rugby World Cup squad

The Wallabies boss sprang a number of surprises in his 33-man squad named on Thursday, no bigger bombshell than Cooper's omission in favour of emerging star Carter Gordon and utility back Ben Donaldson steering the side around the park.

While veteran co-captain Michael Hooper was widely forecast to be left out after the champion flanker lost his race against time with his calf injury, few could have seen the axing of fellow senior statesman Cooper coming.

The 35-year-old, whose international career is now surely over, was Jones's first-choice number 10 a month ago but has steadily dropped down the order to the point he's been left out altogether.

Key points:

Forward Will Skelton will be the skipper for Australia's Rugby World Cup campaign in France next month

Coach Eddie Jones has omitted former captain Michael Hooper and veteran fly-half Quade Cooper

25 of the 33 Wallabies named have not been to a Rugby World Cup previously

Story by: ABC News