Walker’s Suncorp nightmare continues after Grand Final flashback

The 32-year-old threw a wayward pass for the Broncos half to intercept and cross the line from 80 metres out in eerily familiar scenes at Suncorp Stadium.

“Terrific instincts Albert Kelly, particularly when to read and when not to read,” Corey Parker said on Fox League.

“They were shot for all money down that left hand side, they were under all sorts of pressure the right hand edge of the Broncos.

“There was a lot of talk coming into this season who was going to partner alongside Adam Reynolds and he was always suited to the type of player Albert Kelly is.

“He plays a lot like Cody Walker and I can see between those two, Reynolds and Kelly can certainly form a bit of a partnership.”

It was only at the end of last year a Walker pass was reeled in by Panthers centre Stephen Crichton who ran away for the match-winning try.

The Rabbitohs went down 14-12 in the Grand Final and Walker was clearly devastated after the game in October.

“They had some pretty big moments in that second half, one of those moments being me throwing an intercept and they got it,” Walker said to WWOS.

“That’s the game, we lost by two points. It’s hard.”

The Rabbitohs woes have continued, going down 11-4 in their first round clash against the Broncos.

Without marquee recruit Adam Reynolds, the Red Hill side were able to get the job done with a makeshift halves pairing of Albert Kelly and Billy Walters.

Source: foxsports.com