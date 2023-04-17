Vipers thump Eagles

A very challenging speech by NCD Governor and Patron of the Port Moresby Vipers Powes Parkop at the club’s season launch on Wednesday night seemed to have done the trick. Viper met old arch rival club Mt.Hagen Eagles in round 1 of the renamed Digicel ExxonMobil Cup on Sunday, and beat them.

After playing second fiddle to old and new franchise clubs over the past decade, the Vipers seemed to have recruited big on the offseason which was evident against the Eagles on Sunday.

Marquee players include Edene Gabby (QCup), Leon Undupia (Muruks), Gilmo Paul (Wigmen), Supa George (Royals), Julius Yakopa (Muruks), Charles Sul (Isou), Nicky Hasu (Tigers), Melix Minis (Tigers), and Philemon Kimisive (Muruks).

After allowing Eagles to hit the lead early in the contest, Vipers eventually got into their groove half way through first half showing their class and experience to keep the Eagles on the back foot for the balance of the game.

Gabby, as expected proved to be a handful with evasive footwork and speed. In the forwards, skipper Pedro Gene, Stanton Albert, Maia Clark and Supa George gained big meters with every carry into opposition’s territory. Vipers new halves combo Nick Hasu and Joel Gena took control play through the middle and guided the team well around the park.

Eagles showed glimpses of what they can do with the ball but incomplete sets and ill-discipline let them down.

George set the pace of the game, scoring a double. He was awarded man of the match.

Coach Joe Sipa was impressed with the outcome, but said it’s a work in progress with new combinations.