Vipers snatch the win from Wigmen

The much anticipated big showdown in Round 3 of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, was marred by a comedy of errors from both sides especially in the second half.

Wigmen's horror start to their title defense continued after conceding a late try to Gilmo Paul to deny them their first win of the season. Wigmen were leading 14-12 with 3 minutes to go.

The match started on a flyer with both teams getting through their sets in the opening quarter.

And then mistakes and ill-discipline got the better of both teams resulting in multiple stoppages by the match referee.

Vipers from a good attacking set deep inside Wigmen's half saw Joel Gena putting a deft kick through for 2nd rower Bob Gore to draw first blood for a 6-0 lead. From broken play, Hunters new recruit Junior Igila shifted Wigmen's point of attack left, to set up former Dabaris speedster Andrew Solo for a freakish corner try, later confirmed by the video Bunker, to trail 4-6.

From 20 out, Wigmen's little general and captain Solomon Pokare committed the Vipers defense before he got a perfect pass away to reserve forward Atua Joshua Nogoya for a clear run to the line to hit the front 10-6 until half time.

After the break, Vipers lanky winger Yeki Benjamin, showing some fancy footwork and speed, raced away for a 10 all score line.

Wigmen would return the favor minutes later when Igila created space on the right edge for 19-year-old debutant Anda Endaso to score his first try, let alone give Wigmen’s first win of the season at 14- 12.

Vipers fullback Edene Gebbie was a constant threat to Wigmen defense using his elusive footwork and speed.

The star-studded Vipers side did not panic and continued to persevere in their attack deep into Wigmen's half. With less than three minutes remaining, the Vipers centre came up with a big play 10 out from the Wigmen's line, exchanging passes with winger Mesno Laki, who threw a no looker back on the inside for Gilmo to snatch a gutsy win 18-14 over his old team.