Vipers Prevail

In the dying stages, they registered a nail-biting 9-8 victory against an equally determined Agmark Rabaul Gurias outfit.

With both teams locked up at 8 all, a successful field goal attempt by Vipers number 7 Karis Peter in the 77th minute, broke the deadlock, giving Vipers their second straight win of the season.

It was a traditional arch rival clash that the Gurias would dearly love to host at their home turf the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo, however the venue was shifted back to the Santos National Football Stadium, at the last minute for security reasons.

Nonetheless the match still had its hype and value and did not disappoint in a low scoring contest. Vipers first points came from a successful penalty kick by Yunny Patrick taking an early lead 2-0 before Gurias number 6 Saki Peter weaved his way through the Vipers defense to score a 6 pointer. Vipers then kicked another successful penalty goal to put the score at 6-4 till halftime in Gurias favor.

After the break, Vipers were again first to score this time through rugby 7s convert William Tirang, crashing over on the right end corner to put Vipers back in front 8-6.

With 10 minutes on the clock Gurias levelled the score again at 8 all from a successful penalty kick from right in front, setting up a thriller.

Both teams showed a lot of resilience and resolve in their defense with a certain draw looming until Vipers no.7 Karis Peter potted a field goal right at the death to seal the deal in Vipers favor, to bag their second win of the season.

Gurias who had Ase Boas and Saki Peter at their disposal and within good kicking range for a field goal to force a draw at least, but to no avail.

In the other results EPG Mioks who had a plan to frustrate and force Kroton Hela Wigmen into errors with their aggression, intent and speed, paid off with a 20-14 thumping to register their first win of the season.

While PRK Gulf Isou’s early season good form continued with a win over the struggling CPG Central Dabaris 22-16.

On Saturday at the Kimbe rugby league field reigning champions Lae Snax Tigers were held to a 6 all scoreline at halftime by the Cutters. It was in the dying stages of the 2nd half that the Tigers experience and class brought them home 20-16.

At the Minj Oval, PRK Mendi Muruks came from behind to beat Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles 22-20, while home team JPG Wagi Tumbe were too strong for Bintangor Goroka Lahanis, ousting them 20-10.

After Round-2 the unofficial points ladder sees Tigers, Vipers, Isou and Muruks remain undefeated and on 4 points apiece. Mioks, Tumbe, Gurias and Wigmen on 2 pts apiece while Lahanis, Eagles, Cutters, and Dabaris still winless.