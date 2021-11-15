Vipers escape defeat

Both teams displayed a lot of aggression and intent in their set plays, but ball control was their worst enemy due to fatigue and lack of concentration, after competition was suspended for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Laumas had the services of Snax Tigers livewire Sonny Wabo at fullback and PNG Pukpuk 7s star William Tirang on the wing that really kept the young Vipers outfit on their toes for the entire contest.

Vipers were first to open their ledger with a successful penalty kick followed by an unconverted try to lead 6-nil. Laumas then reciprocated with a penalty kick and a try of their own to draw level 6 all until halftime.

The match continued in the same fashion in the 2nd half that saw the Vipers dominating possession early and turning them into valuable points to push them back in front 12-6.

It was experience and never-say-die attitude by Laumas that saw Wabo weave a bit of his own magic to equalize 12 all.

Both teams struggled for consistency in the late stages and had to dig deep to score again. But poor goal kicking could not the separate them and both had to settle for a draw 16 all at fulltime.

Despite the draw, Vipers who are on 11 points, still maintain top spot on the ladder by one point, followed by Souths Black's in 2nd place with 10 points.