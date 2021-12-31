Vipers to boost Roster

After all the disappointments of not making it all the way to the top this year, the Port Moresby Vipers have regrouped and commenced preseason training 4 weeks ago.

While retaining bulk of his 2021 playing group, Head Coach Joe Sipa is looking to boost his roster with a number of new signings to add versatility and experience to the team.

Sipa said one of their offseason signings to date is current PNG Pukpuk Sevens maestro William Tirang who’s currently playing with Funeral Home Laumas in the Southern Super League elite competition.

Tirang who hails from Vunamurmur Village in Kokopo has been a regular and mainstay of the Pukpuk Sevens team alongside Gairo Kapana of Gulf Isou and Max Vali of the Lae Snax Tigers.

Coach Sipa said talented players like Tirang can make a big impact in rugby league when they get the right coaching, adding his inclusion will certainly boost the Vipers backline next season.

Apart from Tirang, Sipa also revealed expression of interest from ex-Vipers veteran Enock Maki and Brendan Gotuno to make a comeback after missing out on making the Hunters training squad.

Since Sipa took over the reign from Leonard Tarum, half way through 2021 season, the Vipers almost replicated the team’s winning feat of the 90s, stringing together 5 consecutive wins. They were tipped for the top honors only to be knocked out by Wigmen in the elimination final.

The Vipers will return in January for the 2nd phase of the preseason training.