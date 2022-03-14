United, DC Crew Grand Final Bound

United continued their unbeaten run to beat Gabutu Dragons 20-15 after they were stretched out during the entire game. With two minutes remaining, the scores were United leading at 16-15 on the board, with one minute remaining, Dragons Jefinda Sap dropped the ball as she dived over for the corner.

United an affiliate of Moresby South Rugby League comprised of outside players from Capital Rugby Union and Port Moresby Rugby while Crew’s are from the competitive PRL competition. The match is expected to be entertaining with an even contest coming from both teams

MSRL affiliated teams Dragons and Sub City Raiders will now play in the Plate finals.

In the elimination finals, United thrashed first timers Gereka Sharks 50-0 and continued their dominance. Crew’s beat 2 Mile Pearls 10- 0. Raiders beat Joyce Bay Roosters 8- 4. Dragons Waidex.

United with former PNG Palais live wire, Joanne Lagona, Freda Waula, Yarowina Morofa, Tere Rema, former PNG Orchids Vero Waula, Carol Francis and Joyce Waula were tested by the inexperienced Dragons outfit to the dying minutes

Crew’s with Orchids Lila Malabag, Roswita Kapo, Berthsiba Awoi and Winnie Steven avenge their first round loss to disappoint Pearls with the likes of teammates, Lancy Laki, Martha Molowia and Lisa Bina.

In the Bowl elimination, Waidex forfeited Gereka Sharks and 2 Mile Pearls beat Joyce Bay Roosters 31- 0. Waidex will meet 2 Mile Pearls in the Bowl finals.