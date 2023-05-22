Turbo, Schuster steal the show as Sea Eagles trounce Raiders

On the eve of the New South Wales team being named, Trbojevic, who endured a patchy start to the year littered with injury niggles, stood tall with a hat-trick of tries and 239 running metres.

Two of those four-pointers were assisted by five-eighth Josh Schuster, who after three weeks out injured returned with a bang, finishing the game with three try assists and scoring one of his own.

The victory at GIO Stadium snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sea Eagles, who have now won six of their last eight against Canberra.

While the Raiders opened the scoring after five minutes, it was the Sea Eagles who took a 16-8 lead into the break thanks to a Brad Parker try in between Tom Trbojevic's double.

Right on half-time Jarrod Croker kicked a penalty goal after he was collected high by Haumole Olakau'atu to ensure the Raiders remained in the contest, but that wouldn't last long.

Quickfire tries to Reuben Garrick and Tom Trbojevic's, along with a well deserved try for Schuster and a seventh four-pointer through Jason Saab, blew the final scoreline out.

Raiders interchange man Ata Mariota scored his first NRL try 12 minutes from full-time, while Ben Condon grabbed another for Manly on the siren.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com