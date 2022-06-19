Tumbe upset Gurias

It was a high scoring affair from the outset with both teams exchanging tries but Tumbe had the last laugh with the winning try in the final 10 minutes of the 2nd half to take out the match.

Before the match, it was quite an emotional moment for late Papa Gurias widow Derrie Nightingale when she presented the jerseys to the players for the first time again in 2 years after her late husband and franchise owner John Nightingale passed away in 2020.

It only took seven minutes after kickoff for Gurias ace No.7 and veteran Ase Boas to weave a bit of magic 10 out from Tumbe line to draw first blood with a converted try and taking an early lead 6-0.

Gurias crossed again on the 20th minute through Daniel Pai to put the score at 10-0 before Tumbe hit back scoring back to back tries to level the score 10 all at halftime.

Again Gurias started the scoring in the 2nd half when big Steven Bruno barged his way over the line taking defenders with him to break the deadlock and retake the lead 16-10.

Tumbe from an opportunity inside Gurias half were able to convert into points to draw level again at 16 all.

10 minutes before fulltime both teams traded tries again keeping the scoreboard ticking over at 22 all before Tumbe came up with another big play to score the decider and put the case to rest 29-22 at full time.