Top Teams Clash In MSRL

As per this weekend’s draw, in the A Grade division Kaugere Bulldogs will take on 2 Mile Pearls. Joyce Bay Roosters face Koki Eels, while Southern Sons meet Kaugere Seagulls in an all Kaugere affair.

In other matches tomorrow, Vabukori Mosquitos meet Kipo Eastern Pride, Gabutu Dragons take on SS Rabbitohs, Talai Spartans Vs Sab City Raiders and 6 Mile Crows will be hard to beat against IMHC Vadavada United.

After round two, Gabutu Dragons and 2021 champions Taurama Wolf Pack lead the 17-team competition unbeaten on four points. Joyce Bay Roosters and Kaugere Bulldogs determined by better percentage in that order.

It appears that Wolf Pack, Crows, Roosters, Raiders, Pearls and Sons are without several of their key players but only in the early rounds of the season.

This will be Bulldogs first game in round three after a bye and forfeit win against Koro Souths and looking determined and fresh as ever to beat Pearls.

Bulldogs halves Quintan Warape and Ranagat Batai, hooker Slyder Masko will link up with forwards Eddy John, Samson Daniel, Jayjay Lasak as well as back line in centres Benny Waleja, Ezekiel Pandan promoted from the Under 20 and full back Jerad Vaiake.

PRK Gulf Isou prop, Joe Omaro not selected for the team to play Kimbe Cutters in Port Moresby will add strength in the forward pack.

Pearls with Fore Jackson, Andrew Palan and Samuel Sipa line speed should be effective as Ambo Tine, Peter Dawa and Duwin Kia gambles on to see better results.

After 8- 4 win over Sub City Raiders are looking for another top performance.

With the inter change card system introduced in the competition A grade coaches should really utilize and careful rotate their players off the bench.

Inter change referees though still trying to get used making sure teams interchange bench are monitored and control several teams are yet to adapt to the concept with the limited inter changes.

All these 16 clubs turned up for their respective games last weekend except Koro Souths forfeited both matches and are likely to be booted out of the 2022 competition.

This will affect their entry in the 2023 season with hefty fine imposed by the MSRFL board.

For their non-appearance fines have been imposed on Sab City Raiders, Southern Sons and Koki Eels, which is due this weekend before taking the field” said competition manager Moses Kumbi.

After round two, the points ladder is; Dragons, 4 Wolf 4, Roosters 4, Bulldogs 4, Eagles 3, Vabukori Mosquitos 2. 2 Mile Pearls 2. 6 Mile Crows 2. Koki eels 2. Talai Spartans 2. IMHC Vadavada United 2. Kaugere Seagulls 2. Kipo Eastern Pride 1. SS Rabbitohs 0. Sab City Raiders 0. Southern Sons 0. Koro Souths 0.