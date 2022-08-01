Top 4 Maintain Lead

Muruks lead with 22 points followed by Gurias and Wigmen with 20 points apiece. Reigning champions Tigers are on 17 points.

As intensity continues to build in the country's premier rugby league competition with only 4 more rounds left of the regular season, the Southern Highlands franchise, continued their current winning form with another dominant display over bottom placed Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles 36-8 in Lae yesterday.

After 13 rounds of competition the Roderick Puname coached side have kept a season's best record yet of 11 wins with only two losses.

Running closely behind are the Gurias and Wigmen who also picked up respective wins yesterday to maintain 2nd and 3rd placings on 20 pts apiece with differential in for and against.

Gurias took on traditional arch rivals Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers in the first of the triple header at the Santos National Football Stadium yesterday with a plan to avenge their first round loss to Vipers 9-8 courtesy of a successful field goal kick.

Gurias started off the match on a flyer scoring two quick tries in the opening 10 minutes through centre John Ragi Jnr and right winger Chris Ben. Both conversions missed with Gurias taking an early lead 8-nil.

Vipers eventually got into their groove in the next play when fullback Manu Soli weaved his way through some flimsy left edge Gurias defense to put them back in the contest at 6-8.

Gurias scored again through Konie Benard to extend the lead 14-6. Vipers then hit back almost immediately when inform centre-winger Vicky Kevau jnr crossed for the first of his double to 12 -14 until halftime.

Vipers score a converted try to take the lead. Vipers 16-14 Gurias 7 minutes into second half.

Vipers extend their lead with a converted penalty goal 18-14 before Gurias fullback Ilias Stanley scored off some brilliant individual effort under the posts to retake the lead 20-18.

Vipers scored again to hit the front 24-20 with an upset win looming with minutes remaining until Gurias inform centre Joe Frank “the tank" powered his way over the left corner to seal the win in Gurias 26-24 at fulltime.