Top 4 Clash- Digicel Cup Preview

The tussle is between the top four heavyweights, Rabaul Gurias, Mendi Muruks, Hela Wigmen and Lae Snax Tigers, raring to hit the ground running in a round 15 blockbuster at the Lae Rugby League oval on Sunday.

Second placed Muruks, humbled by Gurias last week are looking to bounce back against 3rd placed and a fired up Wigmen currently in superb winning form at the moment will look to maintain form.

The main drawcard at 3pm features 4th place and reigning champions Lae Snax Tigers out to seek revenge against competition frontrunners, Gurias after their 30-14 loss in Kokopo back in round 4.

A bumper crowd is expected to watch the double header at the Lae Rugby League oval.

Meanwhile, the PRK Gulf Isou and EPG Enga Mioks match initially scheduled for Wabag has been relocated back to Port Moresby.

The match will be played on Saturday at the Santos Stadium preceded by the PNG Orchids trial match.

Both teams sitting in 10th and 5th respectively. If Isou turn up on the day and play smart, they could cause an upset.

Also on Saturday Kimbe Cutters in 9th place are looking to return into the winners circle when they host 12th place Mt.Hagen Eagles at the Peter Humphrey’s Oval in Kimbe.

Round 15 continues on Sunday at the Santos Stadium with another double header.

In the first match, the 8th place Moni Plus NCDC Vipers will have their work cut out for them when they face the unpredictable 11th place Waghi Tumbe at 12.30pm.

The main match will see 6th place Central Dabaris have a tough one against 7th place Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at 3pm.