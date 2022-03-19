Titans v Warriors: Brimson to partner Sexton; Walsh, Lodge good to go

The Titans were electric in the opening 45 minutes against Parramatta and came within an ace of a huge upset, while the Warriors rode the back of some astute Shaun Johnson kicking to push the Dragons all the way at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The loss of Johnson to a pectoral injury is offset by the return of whiz kid Reece Walsh and hardman Matt Lodge from suspension while the Titans also get a boost with AJ Brimson (groin) back on deck after being a late withdrawal in round one.

The Rundown

Team news

Titans: AJ Brimson (groin) is good to go after missing the season opener, slotting in at five-eighth with Will Smith sliding to the bench. Tanah Boyd is the man to drop out of the 17.

No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update on Friday.

Warriors: Some big ins for the Warriors as they welcome star fullback Reece Walsh and prop Matt Lodge back from suspension. Walsh's return sees Chanel Harris-Tavita move to five-eighth and Kodi Nikorima drops to the reserves list.

Injuries to centre Viliami Vailea (knee), winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (thumb) and halfback Shaun Johnson (pectoral) have forced more backline changes with Jesse Arthars coming in at centre, Adam Pompey on the wing and Ash Taylor at halfback.

Bunty Afoa shifts to the bench to accommodate Lodge's return in the front row. Ben Murdoch-Masila has gone to the reserves list.

Nikorima remained in the 19-man squad when cuts were made on Friday so he could still be a late addition to the side.

Key match-up

Moeaki Fotuaika v Matt Lodge: After launching his season in style with 124 metres from 13 runs, including 44 post-contact metres, Fotuaika is ready to welcome the powerful Warriors pack to his home turf. The 22-year-old has come of age in the past two years, playing four Origins for Queensland and carrying the Titans into the finals in 2021. Lodge averaged 126 metres in his six games for the Warriors after his mid-season move from Brisbane last year and will look to establish himself as a forward leader for Nathan Brown in 2022.

Stat attack

With David Fifita (17 tries) and Brian Kelly (11) leading the way the Titans ran in 104 tries during the regular season last year. The Warriors could muster only 80 tries, with none of their players posting double figures in that category.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story