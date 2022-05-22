Titans v Sharks: Holbrook's side unchanged; Miller to debut, Hynes back in halves

The Sharks themselves hit another Suncorp Stadium road block with a lacklustre performance against the Raiders to slump to second loss at the venue.

Cronulla's attack was off compared to previous weeks with Nicho Hynes' move to fullback and the suspensions of Will Kennedy and Jesse Ramien clearly rattling the side's cohesion with the ball.

Gold Coast enjoyed their first win in more than a month to set up an intriguing match to end round 11 with the Titans continuing a six-week block where they won't leave Queensland until June 18.

With three home games in the next four matches, the Titans will be looking to climb up the ladder and get into the top eight.

The Rundown

Team news

Titans: Justin Holbrook has named 17 that got the job done against the Dragons last week. Sam McIntyre accepted a $1000 fine for a dangerous contact charge and will be free to take his place on the bench. No changes to the squad 24 hours before kick-off with Brian Kelly remaining in the 19 and Will Smith the 18th man.

Sharks: A few changes for the visitors in reaction to last week's loss to the Raiders. Craig Fitzgibbon has returned Nicho Hynes to halfback, calling in rugby sevens convert Lachlan Miller for his first NRL game in the No.1 jersey. Hynes will replace Braydon Trindall in the halves alongside Matt Moylan. Dale Finucane (knee) is out, replaced by Royce Hunt at prop with Cameron McInnes remaining at lock. Wade Graham has been promoted to start with Teig Wilton moving back to the interchange. Andrew Fifita, on track to play his 200th game for the club, is the new man on the bench.

Key match-up

Jayden Campbell v Lachlan Miller: A young gun who returned from injury with a bang last week up against a man on debut looking to make his mark in the NRL. Campbell produced a whopping 261 metres in last week's golden point win over the Dragons and made the Titans look dangerous on both sides of the field in an area that has been sorely missed in his absence. Cronulla's call to move Nicho Hynes back to the halves gives Miller an opportunity to show his worth. His ability to link with the halves and backline will be key to the side's attack, along with his kick return yardage.

Stat Attack

The Sharks pound-for-pound have strength across the park with their tackle breaks numbers (354) dominating the competition. The Titans (318) aren't far behind on the individual front. Cronulla also lead in decoy runs with 517 with the Titans (412) ranked sixth.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story