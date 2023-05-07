Titans v Eels: Kini ready to debut; Arthur's triple boost

The Titans posted an impressive upset win over the Sea Eagles last week with the likes of David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui firing on all cylinders in a warning for the Eels, who had their own forwards dominating against the Knights.

The Eels had 12 of 17 players post more than 100 metres against the Knights last week in a promising performance without Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson.

Parramatta won both games between the two sides last season but only by four and six points respectively and this match is expected to be no different to finish Magic Round for a fourth year.

Team news

Titans: Young gun fullback Keano Kini was added to the squad on Saturday with Kruise Leeming dropping back to 18th Man. Jayden Campbell has been named to start at fullback with AJ Brimson (hamstring) out but a move to the halves is looking more and more likely. Kieran Foran played through knee and toe concerns last week but has been named. Should he be ruled out, Campbell would move to No.6 and Kini come in at fullback for his debut.

Eels: Brad Arthur has named mid-season recruit Andrew Davey to start on the edge with Bryce Cartwright shifting back to the bench. Ryan Matterson returns from a bout of the flu while Bailey Simonsson is also back after suffering a concussion in Round 8. His return shifts recently re-signed Eel Sean Russell to the interchange. No changes in Saturday's 24-hour update.

Stat Attack

Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira has scored nine tries in his past seven games.

The Eels have won their past seven games against the Titans.

The Titans have won only two of their past six games at Suncorp Stadium.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson has scored eight tries in his past seven games.

Titans centre Brian Kelly has scored five tries in seven games against the Eels.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story