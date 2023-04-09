Titans v Dragons: Campbell, Sexton step up; Same 17 for Griffin

The Dragons are coming off a big win over the Dolphins and will be looking to get another victory against the Titans after coming from behind to get a first-up victory 32-18 in Round 1.

The Titans, coming off a bye, will be fresh to welcome the Red V to the Gold Coast but are also facing some injury concerns in their spine.

Both sides have met on 28 occasions with the Dragons winning the past two clashes in high-scoring fixtures.

A Sunday afternoon scheduling on a sunny Gold Coast only looks set to add to a potential point-scoring try-fest.

Team News

Titans: Jayden Campbell takes over at fullback from AJ Brimson (hamstring) and Toby Sexton is the new five-eighth in place of Kieran Foran (calf). The new man on the bench is Klese Haas. New signing Kruse Leeming, who led Leeds Rhinos to last year's Super League grand final, remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19 players on Saturday. Sam McIntyre is 18th man.

Dragons: On the back of a win over the Dolphins, coach Anthony Griffin has the luxury of naming the same 17-man squad. Back-rower Jaydn Su'A (calf) failed to finish last week's game but is on track to play. Zane Musgrove, Jayden Sullivan and Jaiyden Hunt were omitted when the squad was trimmed to 19 on Saturday.

Stat Attack

The Titans have scored 118 points in three consecutive wins at Cbus Super Stadium.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has scored eight tries in his past 10 games against the Titans.

Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira has scored five tries in his past three games.

The Dragons have lost their last three games at Cbus Super Stadium.

Titans halfback Tanah Boyd has kicked 15 goals from 17 attempts in 2023 (88 per cent).

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

