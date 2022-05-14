Titans v Dragons: Campbell returns; Sullivan starts for Red V

The Dragons traditionally have strong support in Brisbane and they'll be hoping a large Red V contingent can help them return to the form that carried them to three wins on the trot before Sunday's loss to the Storm.

The Titans were in the hunt early in the second half when they trailed 24-16 but four tries in 15 minutes to the James Tedesco-inspired Roosters consigned them to a fifth loss on the trot.

In 2021 it was the Titans who proved far too strong for the Dragons in a 32-10 win in round 19 with halfback Toby Sexton making a fine debut in the NRL and David Fifita running for 160 metres and busting 13 tackles.

The Rundown

Team news

Titans: Jayden Campbell has been named to return at fullback for his first NRL game since round three. AJ Brimson shifts to five-eighth and Will Smith is out. Phil Sami returns from a knee injury on one wing and Jamayne Isaako is the other winger with Corey Thompson and Greg Marzhew dropping out. Esan Marsters returns in the centres and Patrick Herbert drops out.

Kevin Proctor is out, Isaac Liu goes from prop to second row and Jarrod Wallace is the new face in the front row. Jaimin Jolliffe remained in the 19-man squad on Friday as he works his way back from a calf injury.

Dragons: Andrew McCullough (thumb) has been ruled out, with Jayden Sullivan set to start at hooker. His promotion to the starting side sees Jack Gosiewski come on to the bench in the only other change to the side that went down to Melbourne last Sunday.

Key match-up

AJ Brimson v Moses Mbye: With 10 tackle breaks and 300 running metres in the past three weeks, Brimson has been a spark for the Titans and his footwork and speed make him a real handful. If Brimson is given any room to move he'll make the Dragons pay. Anthony Griffin's decision to put Mbye at fullback drew plenty of criticism but the veteran has been solid under the high ball and strong on kick return during the past month. His goal-line defence denied the Storm a couple of times on Sunday and he'll need to be on high alert again this weekend.

Stat attack

The Titans' goalkicking woes have been laid bare during their five-game losing streak. Justin Holbrook's men have managed 13 tries across those five games, inlcuding four against the Eels and four against Manly, but only five of the 13 were converted. Halfback Toby Sexton's success rate this season is just 55 per cent, well short of where the Titans need it to be if they are to mount a serious challenge for the top eight.

