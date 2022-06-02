Titans v Cowboys: Tino, Fifita both out; Big four on Origin duty

North Queensland's flying start to 2022 has seen Val Holmes, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, Tom Dearden, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taulagi all rewarded with Maroons selection while Gold Coast are without big guns Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Origin) and David Fifita (knee).

The Titans have lost seven of their past eight, including Friday's inexplicable fadeout against the Broncos in which they led 24-4 after 50 minutes before conceding five tries in 21 minutes to be blown off the park.

North Queensland are also coming off a loss but coach Todd Payten could take plenty of positives out of their gritty second-half performance against premiers Penrith and the players that come into his side will know exactly what's expected of them and the standards they need to live up to.

The Rundown

Team news

Titans: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is on Origin duty with the Maroons and David Fifita is also out after aggravating a knee injury against Brisbane in his first game back from three weeks on the sideline. Moeaki Fotuaika is back from an ankle injury at prop and Isaac Liu goes to lock to fill the hole left by Fa'asuamaleaui.

Patrick Herbert (calf) returns in the centres, pushing Esan Marsters to the bench. Halfback Toby Sexton and winger Jamayne Isaako suffered shoulder injuries against the Broncos but have been named to play. No changes in the 24-hour update on Wednesday.

Cowboys: Jason Taumalolo's return from a knee injury is a massive boost with Val Holmes, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden and Jeremiah Nanai on Maroons duty. Murray Taulagi and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also made Billy Slater's 22-man Queensland squad for Origin One but they have been released to play for the Cowboys. Tabuai-Fidow moves to the centres to take Holmes' place, Brendan Elliot comes in on the wing and Ben Hampton is the new five-eighth.

Coen Hess moves from lock to prop, Heilum Luki goes into the starting side in the second row and Connelly Lemuelu joins the bench. No changes when the squad was reduced to 19 on Wednesday with Ben Condon the 18th man.

Key match-up

Toby Sexton v Chad Townsend: The rising star takes on the seasoned veteran in an intriguing battle of skill and will. At 21 and 16 games into his NRL career, Sexton has hit a flat spot as his team's fortunes have slumped but he has still come up with six try assists and 18 forced dropouts this season. At 31 and with 204 games and a premiership to his name, Townsend has staked his claim for buy of the year honours with a string of high-quality performances as the Cowboys have climbed to third on the ladder.

Stat Attack

The Cowboys boast the second best defence in the NRL behind Penrith, conceding just 153 points at 12.75 per game. The Titans have the second worst defence, giving up 300 points at an average of 25 per match. In the past four weeks the Titans have let in 120 points at 30 per match.

