Tigers welcome rest

The top two teams – Lae Snax Tigers and PRK Mendi Muruks – will be on bye for the final playoffs this weekend.

Coach Stanley Tepend said the week’s break gives them time to get their bodies rested, especially the players carrying injuries.

“At this stage we know we’re playing the Muruks so we will go as underdogs as they beat us two weeks ago,” he stated.

“They were unlucky against the Vipers on Sunday but I know they will want to bounce back against us.

“Muruks are a good side with strike players everywhere.”

Coach Tepend further said the Digicel Cup 2021 season was a tough one indeed, as teams peaked at the right time.

“You can see from how tight it was from top 3 teams all on 18 points.”

For this weekend, the third-placed Waghi Tumbe will take on the fifth-placed Hela Wigmen while the fourth-placed Moni-Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers will line up against the Rabaul Agmark Gurias.