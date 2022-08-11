Tigers Top POMSRL Ladder

Last Sunday ICCC Tigers defeated Erima Hurricanes 2-nil to make it five wins, one loss and a draw.

Tigers five-eight Stanley David kicked a penalty conversion to give their fifth win of the season in an evenly contested match.

Hurricanes tried their best to win the game in the second half but Tigers solid defence did well in repelling attack that were thrown at them.

Best for Tigers were lock and Captain, Bradley Pedro, Mauwe John, Staina Steven and David while for Hurricane fullback Isaiah Wawo and forward George Junior had a strong game.

Meanwhile, POMSRL are calling on all clubs to pay their outstanding registration fees or have their games forfeited.