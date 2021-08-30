Tigers 5th GF Appearance

The formidable Lax Snax Tigers will regroup and prepare for the Digicel Cup Grand Final.

The showdown will kick off in two weeks’ time. Coach Stanley Tepend says they will focus on strengthening the weak areas in their performance, which they picked up while playing the PRK Mendi Muruks in the major semi-final round yesterday.

“A win and a week off is good for the players. This will only mean we go back and iron out areas that we feel is enough to get us through the finals. We are very confident and just waiting to play the winner of Muruks and Tumbe,” said Tepend.

This is not the first time the team is going into the finals. Tigers were the reigning premiers in 2016, 2017 and 2019 but missed out in 2018. This year Tigers are making their 5th grand Final appearance.

Meanwhile, the Muruks still have a chance to prove their worth against the JPG Waghi Tumbe, this Sunday.

Coach Roderick Puname said the team had a lot of opportunities to close the game, but lacked in executing and ball passes. These let them down in the end.

Punema added, “We have a chance to make it into the grand final. We just want to work on areas we failed to exercise last weekend, and come back and win this weekend.”

Muruks face the Waghi Tumbe at 3pm, at the Oil Search National Football Stadium.