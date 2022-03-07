Thurston returns to North Queensland as Todd Payten’s Cowboys overhaul revealed

According to the Courier Mail, Thurston has returned to the club in a hands on role following conversations with coach Todd Payten.

Thurston has reportedly been working closely with North Queensland’s halves, mentoring the likes of Chad Townsend, Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater.

The Maroons great has been hired in a consultancy capacity and attends training once a week.

Payten has made secret of his desire to lean on Thurston’s experience, encouraging him to provide direct feedback to players.

“It’s a really young group and Toddy [Payten] pretty much gave me free rein. He wants me to concentrate on the halves, but he said, ‘If you see anything on the field at training, don’t be afraid to pull anyone up’,” Thurston told the Courier Mail.

“The players have really welcomed me on board which is great.”

Payten lauded the impact Thurston has already made on the entire squad.

“It’s great having him around,” Payten said.

“JT has taken some ownership around our halves, just developing relationships and looking at our game management. He also looks at our kicking and some technical stuff around cues for our halves, basically when to play and when not to play.

“I see the look in the players’ eyes when he comes and talks. He has that aura about him. Tommy Dearden and Scotty Drinkwater just idolise him and I encourage him to talk as much as he can, whether it’s in meetings or on the field.

“I want him to interrupt and say what he thinks because it’s so valuable. He has offered us some pearls of wisdom already.”

While Thurston’s presence amongst the group has lifted morale, the former Maroons star did admit he had his doubts with the side when he arrived.

“I must admit I was a little worried before Christmas with how training was going, but since the full squad returned, it’s been chalk and cheese,” Thurston explained.

“Whenever I go to training, I leave with a smile on my face optimistic about the season ahead and the work they have put in.”

“Speaking to the players about what the coaches have put them through in pre-season, it has been tough, but that conditioning gives you confidence that no matter what is getting thrown at you on the field, you can stay in the fight and make the last-ditch tackle and be there for your mate.

“That’s been the message of the pre-season and I think it will show on the field this year.

“I’m confident about the season ahead. I think this group are mentally stronger to perform at a high level.”

Thurston’s appointment is a key move in an overhaul from Payten following a disappointing 2021 season.

According to the Courier Mail, Payten has embarked on a “physical, mental and cultural overhaul of the embattled Cowboys”.

Player were put through a brutal pre-season camp in Tully while the likes of club legends, Matt Scott and Thurston have been brought in to try and inspire the side.

While it’s no secret that many punters and former players have tipped the Cowboys to continue their bottom four form this season, North Queensland will face off against the Canterbury Bulldogs on the 13th of March at Queensland Country Bank Stadium for their first clash in 2021.

Source: foxsports.com.au