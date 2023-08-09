Thrilling NIP 7s final

From Friday, August 4th to Saturday, August 5th, the venue roared with cheers as 16 teams competed under the resounding theme of "Promoting Autonomy Agenda through Sports".

The competition received a massive boost from its proud sponsor, the New Ireland Provincial Government, which provided an impressive K50,000 funding support.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of NIPA CEO Economic Sector, Edward Lasisi, who, while officiating the event, emphasized the unwavering commitment of the New Ireland Government, led by the Governor Chief Sir Julius Chan, to nurturing the youth through such remarkable sports programs.

The words echoed across the field, infusing the competition with a sense of purpose and determination.

With stakes high and spirits higher, the teams clashed on the field, battling not only for victory but also to champion the spirit of autonomy. As the dust settled, two contenders emerged from the fray to face off in the finals – Laks Bay and Kavieng Marlins.

The final match was a spectacle that held the crowd's attention till the last second. In a display of sheer strength and skill, Laks Bay proved their mettle, overcoming their opponents with a 10-7 final score, securing their title as champions of the Autonomy 7’s competition.

While the grand finale stole the spotlight, the event was more than just the championship match. The fervour extended to the plate and shield categories, where Luapul Cowboys managed a hard-fought victory against N4C City Pirates, emerging as the plate winners with a scoreline of 15-10.

Not to be outdone, Fissoa Tulang earned their victory over Luburua Pureks, clinching a narrow 12-10 victory in the begging bowl category. The shield prize was claimed by Madina Marlins, who showcased their prowess by overcoming Baun Storms with a 15-12 scoreline.

As the cheering subsided and the echoes of victory reverberated through the stadium, New Ireland Rugby Union Chairman, Charlie Melechon, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the New Ireland Government for its steadfast support of the rugby union code within the province.

The commitment demonstrated by both the government and the teams themselves was a testament to the power of sports in uniting communities and fostering growth.

The curtains have fallen on the New Ireland Autonomy 7s competition, leaving behind a trail of unforgettable moments and inspiring displays of talent.