Teams Raring To Go

For the first time a women’s division has been included in this year’s tournament with 10 teams confirmed to take the field.

The 2022 NCD Governor’s Cup challenge was launched on Wednesday, 16 February at the Moresby Southside Sports Fitness centre in Koki, Port Moresby.

The launch was attended by NCD Governor’s Office CEO, Dr Newton Albert on behalf of Governor Parkop who is out on official duty travel, Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Viper Franchise Manager, Ronnie Titi and members of the tournament organizing committee and team representatives in their respective club attire.

In his fourth year as NCD Governors Cup Tournament Director, Simon Nuabo admitted he has seen a positive change in the mindset and behaviour of players and supporters alike. He is encouraging all teams to come with their best behaviour and enjoy the games.

Nuabo commended captains of the 48 teams for showing up in full attire and look forward to the games kicking off tomorrow.

The games will be played in four pools at the Bava oval 1 and oval 2 for the next 10 days with the finals scheduled for February 27.