Teams Look To Keep Form

The 4 teams have remained undefeated since the PNGNRLC kicked off two weeks ago but could face some stiff opposition today.

In the main game of the triple header at Santos National Footage ball stadium on Sunday 2022 Digicel Cup this Sunday Wigmen will face off with the might of Moni Plus NCDC Vipers who are coming off back to back wins over Gurias and Eagles.

Since winning their last premiership title in 2020, the NFS has not been a happy hunting ground for Wigmen after falling short of defending the cup season. Against Mioks last week, Wigmen were their own worst enemy committing far too many errors and had to pay the prize in the end.

However after their embarrassing loss they are looking to bounce back with a more polished and dominant performance against Vipers this Sunday.

Players to watch are Solomon Pokare, Norman Brown and Jeffery Roberts who are back in the fold from the Hunters and should bolster their pack for the big showdown.

Vipers biggest takeaway from last week's win was their unrelenting defense and Yunny Patrick's kicking game that frustrated the Gurias. The injection of veteran wrecking ball Enock Maki and Stanton Albert at intervals during the contest was smart tactic by Coach Joe Sipa to wear out their opponent. And obviously Vipers would be using the same game plan again today.

Although Wigmen solely miss the services of inspirational co-captain Stanford Talita who has been signed up by Wynnum Manly Seagulls for the 2022 Hostus Cup season, they will be banking on new recruit and gun centre Valentine Wamdi from Tumbe to unleash himself at some point of the contest alongside centre partner Junior Igila.

All 3 matches will be live on Digicel TVWan Sports and PlayGo.

The match between CPG Dabaris and Kimbe Cutters is underway at NFS, followed by PRK Gulf Isou vs Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at 1.30pm.

At the Lae Rugby League Oval, PRK Mendi Muruks will host Rabaul Agmark Gurias. The main game will be the grand final rematch Lae Snax Tigers vs JPG Waghi Tumbe.