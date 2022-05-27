Teams Face Tough Challenge

The Pies meet the Port Powers in the mid-afternoon clash while the Kokofas face the might of the reigning premiers Bismarck Maritime West Eagles in the main match.

The Pies and Port Power clash would be an interesting match to watch. Both teams are quite new on the paddock and meeting each other for the first time with unknown qualities

While the Pies impressed against Koboni last week, the Powers have gone heaps and bounds with two straight victories to lead the ladder on percentage over West Eagles.

The Powers will be aiming for three on the trot while the Pies will be hard pressed to sever the Powers winning spree.

The Eagles and Kokofas match also appears to be a forgone conclusion given the form Eagles are in right now. No matter how hard the Kokofas will try the reigning premiers will prevail to keep their unbeaten record intact.

In the women’s matches tomorrow, Gerehu Magpies look set to test the might of Lamana Dockers, while West Eagles will have an uphill battle against Gordon Kokofas and Concept Koboni should edge out the University Tigers.

In Sunday’s matches, Cats should detonate Gereka Bombers, while Alavana Swans should pick up some footy skills from immortal Koboni.

The main match between Lamana Dockers and University Tigers should be an interesting clash to watch.

PNG Mosquitoes captain John James Lavai and his younger brother Max will be leading the tigers untapped wealth of talents from north Waigani including the UPNG Campus.

The Dockers of course have a star-studded line-up of Emmaus Wartovo, Emmanuel Tupia, Ali Pinda, Archie Mai Jr, Brendan Bola, Jason Logi, Thaddeus Wilket and old hands Wesley Yuwi and Desmond Kaumu.

Dockers look unbeatable and should easily account for the Tigers.