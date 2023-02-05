Tai scores try in Dolphins win

Into his second year in the Hostplus Cup, 24-year-old Rodrick Tai who is one of the four Kumul players that joined the Dolphins,ran out onto the field, and managed to score a try for the Dolphins.

Before the trial, Tai stated that last year was a big year for him.

“To make the Hunters squad, play a lot of games, then go to the World Cup and to get to come here, it’s been a very big year. I’m just stoked. I cannot believe it. It’s been good”.

The highlight for him last year was making the Kumuls team and playing at the World Cup, but his goals are now focused on getting himself an NRL contract.

Tai hopes he stays back after his performance at the training and trial match.