Tai and Morea invited to Dolphins

Hunters centre Rodrick Tai and fullback Morea Morea have both been invited to train with The Dolphins NRL squad over the next month as they continue their rugby league development.

Tai, who spent the offseason in Redcliffe under the watchful eye of Wayne Bennett, rejoins The Dolphins training squad this week on the back of a compelling start to the Hostplus Cup season. The strike centre has two tries and an average 129 running metres from four games this year to consistently be one of the Hunters best.

At just 21 years old, Morea joins Tai at The Dolphins this week in what will be his first taste of NRL-level coaching. The young fullback has been a revelation for the Hunters in season 2023 with four tries, four assists and 126 average running metres from five appearances. He is still a raw talent and will benefit greatly from training alongside NRL household names like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jamayne Isaako.

Both Morea and Tai will train fulltime with The Dolphins NRL squad over the next month while lining up for the SP PNG Hunters in the QRL Hostplus Cup on the weekends.