Suaalii To Depart Roosters For Rugby

Suaalii had been heavily linked with a Rugby Australia mega-deal ahead of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The 19-year-old has now penned a deal - reportedly worth $1.6 million per season - until the end of 2027 to become Australia’s highest-paid rugby player in history.

“Welcome back to Rugby, Joseph,” RA chair Hamish McLennan told The Australian.

“This is the first step in building towards the Lions and the Rugby World Cup in Australia.”

Suaalii grew up playing club rugby league before balancing the code with his rugby union duties at the King’s School, before debuting with the Roosters as a 17-year-old.

“Joseph has been transparent with the club and we respect his decision,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

“He has made his commitment to the Roosters club for the next year and a half crystal clear, and we’re excited about the path we’re on.”

The fullback played for the Rabbitohs in the Harold Matthews Cup while also gaining selection in union representative sides; GPS 1st XV, the NSW Schoolboys and Australian Schoolboys sevens.

“The Sydney Roosters have been great to me and my family since I got here and the club is always going to be a big part of me,” Suaalii said.

“There’s still a long way to go in my journey with the Roosters and my sole focus is on working hard every day to keep improving and performing my role for the team.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story