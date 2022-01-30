Stubborn border stance set to cost WA $15M as NRL looks to move Origin to different city

Origin II is scheduled to be played at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26, in what will be the first time an Origin match will be played at the stadium since 2019.

News Corp reports Adelaide and Melbourne are the frontrunners should the NRL opt to move the marquee game — and a decision could be made by the Australia Rugby League Commission by the end of March.

The concerns come after WA premier, Mark McGowan made the call to keep the state border shut indefinitely.

If the game is moved, the WA economy could miss out on millions with News Corp reporting the state’s economy received an anticipated $15 million boost from New South Wales’ win over Queensland at Optus Stadium in 2019. Adelaide has been locked in as a venue for 2023. It’s understood if it becomes the preferred location to replace Perth the South Australian government would consider bringing forward its hosting rights agreement to this year.

Melbourne’s MCG was set to host game one of the 2021 series, however it was relocated to Townsville in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The NRL had to swiftly move all three of last year’s Origin games to Queensland at the 11th hour due to the outbreak.

Tickets are yet to be released for this year’s series, however fans can register to go on a waiting list to purchase tickets.

Source: foxsports.com