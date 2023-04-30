Stuart breaks down over Wighton departure

At the full-time siren, Wighton breaks down in tears; it will be goodbye to his beloved Canberra Raiders whom he has spent more than a decade playing for.

The Raiders Five-Eight, earlier in the week, signed a four-year contract with South Sydney Rabbitohs in a quest for a premiership ring before he takes off his boots.

When news broke out that Wighton was leaving for the Bunnies, fans pointed to Coach Ricky Stuart for not handling the situation well. But a different story was told on camera in the Post-Match Interview.

An emotional Stuart said, “Canberra Raiders loves Jack. He has been in the club for such a long time but to make a decision and move on, it was his personal decision and the club respects it.”

Stuart said there has been a lot of talk about his departure.

“But the truth is that, Jack wants change and the club understands it,” said the Raiders Coach.

Jack Wighton will be lining up with Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Damien Cook, and Cameron Murray in the Rabbitohs Jumper next season. He is expected to be playing in the centers for the Souths then his usual Five-Eight position.

The Raiders sit 11th on the NRL premiership Live ladder on 10 points with Four Wins and Four Loses. They will take on a 16th place Canterbury Bulldogs in the Magic Round next Saturday at Suncorp.