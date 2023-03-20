Storms claim JT 9s cup

Apart from winning the Cup, Storms walked away with the major cash prize of K20,000.

What better way to celebrate the 13th edition of the JT Super 9s tournament on Sunday then having an all Moresby South affair fighting it out for this year’s prestigious JT9s Cup and a whopping cash prize K20,000.

Subcity Raiders one of the foundation clubs of the old Moresby South off-season rugby league competition took on the big challenge from new kids on the block, Border Storms also an offspring from the Moresby South electorate for the right to claim the major silverware.

Unfortunately Raiders fell short again at the hand s of a slick Storms outfit proving a class above their opponents showcasing their dominance in attack and defense with an avalanche of points in the 2nd half to seal the deal at 31-12.

Raiders were able to match the Storms trading tries in the first for a 10-8 score line Storms favor.

However Storms led by Digicel Cup seasoned players in Woods Kawage, captain Micah Haralu, Philimon Rex and Joseph Komeli kept peppering their opponents line, giving them little or no room to reset their defense and attack. Raiders only a consolation for their 12 points.

The Subcity Raider settled for the K10, 000 as runners up.

Border Storms Captain Micah Haralu was over the moon and praised his boys for the great team work and commitment. He said they are a 13s team but this was their first time to take part in the 9s game.

Haralu said although they are a young side, they thanked Kawage and other players for setting the platform for the big win and vowed they’ll be back to defend the cup next year.