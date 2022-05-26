Storm v Sea Eagles: Grant late withdrawal; Taufua back for Foran's 250th

Coach Craig Bellamy's biggest concern after the loss in Townsville was that the Cowboys had out-competed his men - something that rarely happens to the Storm and certainly won't happen again on Thursday.

Manly have also suffered consecutive losses and face the daunting prospect of being without superstar Tom Trbojevic for the remainder of the season after he dislocated his shoulder against the Eels.

The Sea Eagles are renowned for digging deep in a crisis and they'll need every bit of their trademark pride and resilience if they're to come away from AAMI Park with a morale-boosting win.

The Rundown

Team news

Storm: A blow for the Storm on Wednesday with hooker Harry Grant ruled out after suffering an adductor injury during the captain's run. Brandon Smith moves into the starting side at hooker. Alec MacDonald (illness) drops out of the 17 and Chris Lewis and Jordan Grant join the bench. Jahrome Hughes (calf) makes a return to the halves but Nelson Asofa-Solomona (knee) remains sidelined with Tui Kamikamica to start at prop for a second consecutive week.

Sea Eagles: Reuben Garrick moves to fullback with Tom Trbojevic (shoulder) out for the season. Veteran winger Jorge Taufua has been named for his first NRL game since round 17, 2020, in Garrick's place. Ethan Bullemor dropped out on Wednesday, replaced by Kurt de Luis. Flyer Jason Saab (toe) is listed in the reserves as he edges closer to a return. Kieran Foran marks a significant milestone when he plays his 250th career game.

Key match-up

Jesse Bromwich v Daly Cherry-Evans: Two of the game's most respected skippers looking to dig their teams out of a hole both by their words and their actions. Melbourne and Manly have been among the NRL's benchmark clubs for the past 15 years and much of their success has revolved around the high standards set by their leaders. With so much at stake, Bromwich and DCE are sure to be up for a massive game and prepared to pick their team-mates up and carry them across the line if necessary.

Stat Attack

The Storm have looked out of sorts the past fortnight with key members of their spine out injured but they still lead the NRL in scoring with 347 points at 31ppg. Manly are ninth in the competition for total points with 212 at an average of 19 per game.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story