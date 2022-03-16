Storm v Rabbitohs: Storm stars return; Mitchell back for Souths

Melbourne's stunning round one record looked in danger as they coped with the absences of Cam Munster and Harry Grant plus injuries to Brandon Smith, George Jennings and Christian Welch, but their class eventually shone through.

The Rabbitohs were lucklustre in their opening loss of the season but it's hardly panic stations given the absence of Latrell Mitchell and game-eve injury to his stand-in Blake Taaffe.

Expect each side to be better this week as the Storm hunt a 2-0 start to the year and the Bunnies look to open their 2022 account.

The Rundown

Team news

Storm: Mass changes for the home side with Brandon Smith (broken hand) out for five weeks, Christian Welch (Achilles) out long term and George Jennings (knee) gone for the remainder of the season. Cameron Munster and Harry Grant come into the side after serving suspensions. Dean Ieremia replaces Jennings on the wing while Jesse Bromwich is back at prop following his COVID-19 quarantine last week. The bench remains the same following the side’s win over Wests Tigers with Chris Lewis listed as 18th man and Nick Meaney shifting to the reserves.

Rabbitohs: A huge inclusion for the Bunnies with Latrell Mitchell named at fullback for his first game since round 24 last season. Blake Taaffe (ankle) remains sidelined with Alex Johnston shifting back to his preferred wing spot. Josh Mansour moves back to the reserves. Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has otherwise stuck with the same squad who went down to Brisbane in the season opener.

Key match-up

Cameron Munster v Cody Walker: Munster looked fit, fresh and dangerous in the trials and should be doubly so here after serving a one-game ban in round one. Walker looked frustrated at times with none of his accustomed left-edge threats alongside him but should benefit greatly from the return of Mitchell.

Stat attack

Both of these sides were on the wrong end of possession in round one, with the Bunnies holding 48% of the ball against Brisbane and the Storm just 45% against the Tigers - but it was the Storm who were far better able to counter this disadvantage by making what ball they had count.

