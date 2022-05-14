Storm v Panthers: Wishart to fullback; Sorensen back on deck

With both sides boasting 8-1 records and sitting first and second on the ladder the hype will build throughout the week before the last two premiers square off on Saturday night.

For 2020 champions Melbourne, the injuries to star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and centre Reimis Smith leaves a couple of big holes to fill but such is their depth that few expect them to miss a beat.

For defending premiers Penrith the motivation is two-fold - making amends for a shock loss to the Eels in round nine and taking down the team that most regard as the biggest threat to back-to-back titles.

The Rundown

Team news

Storm: After originally naming Nick Meaney in the No.1 to replace Ryan Papenhuyzen (hamstring/knee), coach Craig Bellamy opted on Friday to promote Tyran Wishart from the bench to fullback and send Meaney back to his usual wing spot. Dean Ieremia drops out and Jordan Grant is the new face on the bench.

Centre Reimis Smith (pectoral) is also out and the NRL has granted approval for development squad member Marion Seve to be selected.

Kenny Bromwich has been named to play despite suffering a head knock against the Dragons.

Panthers: Bench forward Scott Sorensen returns after missing the Eels game due to illness so Matt Eisenhuth goes back to the reserves list.

There were no changes when the squad was cut to 19 on Friday.

Key match-up

Jahrome Hughes v Nathan Cleary: In a heavyweight showdown that boasts mouth-watering duels across the park, including Harry Grant v Api Koroisau and Cameron Munster v Jarome Luai, it's the halfbacks who'll have the biggest say. After missing the first three rounds of the season, Cleary has been at his majestic best, racking up seven try assists and 15 tackle breaks as well as forcing eight dropouts with his pinpoint kicks. Hughes is a proven big-game performer whose 34 tackle breaks, six try assists and six line breaks have been pivotal to the Storm's stunning start to 2022.

Stat attack

The NRL's two most potent sides match motors here. Melbourne have piled on an incredible 162 points in their past three matches and are averaging 37 points per game while the Panthers are going at 28ppg. Defensively they boast identical records with 110 points conceded at a miserly 12 per game.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story