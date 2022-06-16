Storm v Broncos: Papenhuyzen out; Ribs sideline Reynolds

After winning just seven games last season and three the year before, Brisbane have already chalked up nine wins this year on the back of Adam Reynolds' poise and the power of Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas, but they'll have to make do without their skipper at AAMI Park after he injured his ribs against Canberra.

The Storm were pushed all the way by the Roosters on Saturday but found a way to win even with three players backing up from Origin and Xavier Coates sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Broncos also overcame adversity to stave off a determined Canberra side at Suncorp Stadium to again highlight just how far they have come from their horror 2020-21 campaigns.

The Rundown

Team news

Storm: Star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was set to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since round nine but a positive COVID test has ruled him out meaning Nick Meaney will retain the fullback job for at least another week. Jack Howarth has been named as Papenhuyzen's replacement in the 22.

Broncos: Skipper Adam Reynolds will miss the game with a rib injury, paving the way for Tyrone Roberts to play his second game of the season after coming off the bench in round one. Kotoni Staggs returns after missing the Raiders game with a corked shoulder suffered in Origin One and Brenko Lee holds his place in the centres with Herbie Farnworth sidelined by a biceps injury. Maroons winger Selwyn Cobbo is back on deck so Jordan Pereira goes to 18th man.

Kurt Capewell returns in the back row so TC Robati goes to the reserves. Jake Turpin joins the bench in place of the injured Cory Paix (knee). Payne Haas has been named to play despite hurting his shoulder against Canberra.

Key match-up

Jesse Bromwich v Payne Haas: Just 17 games short of the magical 300, Bromwich continues to set the standards in his final season at the Storm before joining the Dolphins. The 33-year-old will relish the battle with a man 11 years his junior but already regarded as one of the game's elite front-rowers. Haas is churning out 166 metres per game this season as well as getting through 32 tackles a match as he leads the Broncos' charge towards a first finals series since 2019.

Stat Attack

In the two meetings between the sides last year Melbourne piled on 80 points to Brisbane's 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen bagged four tries and five goals in the first clash at AAMI Park for a personal haul of 26 points, the second highest individual tally in Storm history behind Matt Geyer's 34 against Wests in 1999.

