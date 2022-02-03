Storm star on $650k returns to training as COVID-19 vaccine stalemate finally ends

Asofa-Solomona was supposed to return to pre-season training in December but couldn’t because Victoria’s Covid rules ban unvaccinated professional athletes from using team facilities.

The Daniel Andrews government announced last year that all essential workers, including professional athletes, must have had two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine by November 26 in order to work in Victoria.

Asofa-Solomona, 25, was vocal on social media in his stance against mandating the vaccine but his standoff with his club has come to an end.

“Front line nurses speaking out. Ask the question, why are they willing to lose their job to not get the juice? What are they seeing that we don’t see,” Asofa-Solomona posted on his Instagram story in November.

But Storm hooker Brandon Smith posted an image on social media on Thursday morning of teammate arriving at training.

Asofa-Solomona is contracted until the end of 2023 - on around $650,000 a season - and his return to the fold has been confirmed by Storm officials.

It looked like Asofa-Solomona was set to part ways with the club but he’s been cleared by authorities to resume training at AAMI Park.

It is not clear whether the New Zealand international has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

His return is a huge relief for Craig Bellamy’s side, with brothers Jesse and Kenny Bromwich defecting to the Dolphins in 2023.

