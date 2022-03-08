Storm ‘superstar’ recruit hailed as signing of the year after Addo-Carr’s exit

Last season the Storm were knocked out by eventual premiers in the preliminary final and lost winger Josh Addo-Carr to the Bulldogs.

Coates, 20, who made the move down south from Brisbane has been hailed a ‘superstar’ by the former Panther.

“Josh Addo-Carr leaves and they sign who I believe will be the best signing by the end of the year and his name is Xavier Coates,” Sattler said on Sportsday WA.

“He’s played plenty of Origin matches for Queensland, he’s still only 20, but the kid’s a superstar. He’s 6 foot 4 and is a tremendous athlete.

While the Storm had a disappointing season by their own standard in 2021, Sattler believes they will bounce back with a hardworking group and a number of big-name players ready to put their hand up.

“The Melbourne Storm, I believe, will be in the top four again and getting through to the final stages of the season,” Sattler said.

“We’ve written so many eulogies for the Melbourne Storm when they lose Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Ryan Hoffman, Greg Inglis left their club at one stage and they thought they’d never recover.

“For some reason, Craig Bellamy just has this innate ability to be able to make people believe, to buy in and just believe that they should be and need to be the best team in the competition.

“They’re the hardest working team off the field. They train the hardest, they’ve got the greatest work ethic and you know when you go to the Melbourne Storm that you are not going to coast. There will never be an easy training session and you’re going to play at the best of your ability.

“They’ve still got a really impressive playing group led by Ryan Papenhuyzen, the young number one, their fullback who took over from Billy Slater and has just set the competition on fire.”

The Melbourne Storm will take on the Wests Tigers at Commbank Stadium on Saturday night in their first clash for the 2022 season.

Source: foxsports.com.au